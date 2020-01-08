They say "hindsight is 2020." We’re likely to see a lot of "hindsight" in 2020.
John Durham, U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, has been investigating the origin of the Russian collusion hoax executed by former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok along with other high-ranking officials inside the Obama administration.
In late July 2016, Brennan sent an “electronic communication” or EC to Comey that essentially began “Operation Crossfire Hurricane,” in which Brennan named four Trump campaign members as targets: George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn. Afterward Strzok officially opened the investigation with his signature on July 31.
Fake news stories began popping up in respected organizations. The New York Times, Washington Post and CNN routinely cited anonymous sources sometime labeled “current and former American officials” to buttress their stories about Donald Trump and campaign aids having repeated contact with Russian intelligence officers. These stories were not true.
Even after Trump was inaugurated, The Associated Press reported March 21, 2017, “Before signing up with Donald Trump, former campaign manager Paul Manafort secretly worked for a Russian billionaire with a plan to ‘greatly benefit the Putin Government.’” This story was not true. Unfortunately, many news organizations reported “fake news” stories like these. They were untrue and they were always bad for Trump.
For more than two years, Americans were subjected to daily attacks on President Trump with "proof" at last of collusion and corruption. Finally, Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation and sent it to Attorney General William Barr. All the president’s enemies waited breathlessly for a couple of weeks before Barr released the lightly redacted final report to Congress and the public.
Contrary to all the predictions, "proofs," and prognostications of the best minds on the left in the media, politics and government, Mueller’s team had found no collusion between Trump and the Russians. Finding no evidence of collusion raised two glaring questions: What evidence did Brennan, Comey and Strzok have to begin the investigation? Why did they begin the investigation with no credible evidence?
After Mueller’s report came out, ABC, CBS and NBC increased news coverage on all things "impeachment." Media Research Center senior editor Rich Noyes wrote, “Despite the Mueller report’s lack of an anti-Trump smoking gun, the broadcast networks actually became more invested in the Russia story. TV news viewers heard three times as many references to "impeachment" compared to before Mueller concluded there was no campaign conspiracy with Russia. ...”
Impeachment has been a foregone conclusion of the left since Nov. 9, 2016. When Mueller’s investigation fizzled, Democrats, media and the political establishment began searching frantically for anything impeachable. Why this irrational obsession with impeaching Trump? Plausibly, the left believes they cannot defeat him in this year’s election. Maybe there are other reasons than believing the electorate will re-elect Trump.
U.S. Attorney Durham may deliver evidence of criminal activity in the highest echelons of the Obama administration to the Department of Justice some time this year. Have forces inside the government been colluding to remove Trump from office? Could this collusion be treason? What is the penalty for treason? Is it true what the Democrats and media have self-righteously pronounced that no one is above the law?
