HBCUs an American asset

Today, HBCUs continue to play a critical role in providing a quality education to black Americans and those of all races, serving hundreds of thousands of students across the country. By honoring black traditions and black history and also understanding the unique challenges that some minorities experience, HBCUs provide an environment that many students find more conducive to their success. The data back this up, showing that HBCUs do a better job of helping young minorities develop the skills they need to have fulfilling careers, with graduates often ending up in the top 20 percent of income earners.

Pence's visit to Hampton University was about more than witnessing the ground-breaking scientific work being done at its Proton Therapy Institute. His visit also shined a light on something of which few Americans are aware: the positive role that Hampton and other HBCUs have played in American history and will continue to play.

Hampton's Proton Therapy Institute is just one example. It's one of the largest proton therapy centers in the world and is producing new scientific discoveries and innovations. Proton therapy has changed the way we treat a variety of cancers by delivering doses of highly targeted radiation to tumors while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.