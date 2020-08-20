God and the coronavirus

Because this is the Lord’s doing, we (the Church) have no need to adopt such precautions. It is our Apostolic duty to continue in the will of God (Acts 2:41-42)! The WORD OF GOD is our protector. It has already masked us!

Therefore, it is not for us to wear a mask, as some think. The blood of the New Testament that Jesus shed on Calvary has covered us from all sicknesses and diseases. All we have to do is stay under the blood. You may ask, How? – By obeying the Lord. So if we need a mask to go into stores, facilities and buildings, we will go with our mouths covered with the Bible, lifting up the name of Jesus; forever being a witness of him.

In regards to the CDC’s social distancing, our doctrine commands us to baptize. How shall we do this act if we are socially distancing (Acts 2:38)? Our doctrine commands us to lay our hands on the sick so that they may be healed. How shall we, if we are socially distancing (Mark 16:17-18)?

A “social distancing” aspect that the Lord has instructed us to do is 2nd Corinthians 6:17, which says, “Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord ...” Throughout all of these changes, we have continued in our doctrine and intend to persist.