God and the coronavirus

Greetings in the name of the Lord Jesus. We boldly submit this proclamation as ambassadors of Christ and orators of the Apostolic truth. Amid what the world has declared as the COVID-19 pandemic, it is of utmost importance that we speak truth to declare our faith according to the Holy Scriptures.
Undoubtedly, we announce that this world crisis is the Lord's doing. The omnipotent, omnipresent, sovereign God is the only one that has the power to cause something to start in one place and the effects become worldwide. WHAT A GOD!
Many people look to God and blame him for the evil that is upon the land but God is speaking expressly that it is because of the backsliding of the people that these kinds of things come upon the land. God has to do reproving. God is warning people to reverence him because we have allowed other things of the world to take preeminence over him. He said that we should have no other gods before him because he is a jealous God – that we should not provoke him to anger. God is angry!
We are in the days of Moses; how God brought Israel out of the land of Egypt, delivered them from the hands of their enemies, and fed them in the wilderness but still they complained, disobeyed God and turned to other gods. In the book of Jeremiah, the Bible states that because of the increase of sin, pestilence overtook the land. Just as the Lord spoke to Jeremiah, our ears are tuned to the voice of God in this time, as well. God has sent COVID-19 because of sin.
When God sees uncleanliness, he must clean it (Hebrews 4). There is no cure for COVID-19; it will not be found! There are no medicines that will suffice for such infliction (Jeremiah 30:12-13). God is the one who controls COVID-19 because he is the one that commanded it to be and HE will be the one that ends it (Jeremiah 30:24).
Fear has gripped the world just as Luke 21:26 states, “Men’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.”
However, we, as people of God, are reminded, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind (2nd Timothy 1:7). We are the Church of God that Christ has purchased with his own blood (Acts 20:28). Our hearts are fixed and our minds are sober; we have NO FEAR.
The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that large gatherings cease. Their expertise has deemed it necessary that social distancing be practiced throughout the nation. In addition, it is now required, in our area, that masks be worn in public, otherwise citizens will be fined.
Certainly we honor and give credence to our local, state and national government, for honor is due unto them according to our faith (Romans 13:1-7), but in this time, we must firmly state that we are being demanded to violate our Apostolic doctrine and religious freedom and in such case we must obey God rather than man (Acts 5:29).
Because this is the Lord’s doing, we (the Church) have no need to adopt such precautions. It is our Apostolic duty to continue in the will of God (Acts 2:41-42)! The WORD OF GOD is our protector. It has already masked us!
Therefore, it is not for us to wear a mask, as some think. The blood of the New Testament that Jesus shed on Calvary has covered us from all sicknesses and diseases. All we have to do is stay under the blood. You may ask, How? – By obeying the Lord. So if we need a mask to go into stores, facilities and buildings, we will go with our mouths covered with the Bible, lifting up the name of Jesus; forever being a witness of him.
In regards to the CDC’s social distancing, our doctrine commands us to baptize. How shall we do this act if we are socially distancing (Acts 2:38)? Our doctrine commands us to lay our hands on the sick so that they may be healed. How shall we, if we are socially distancing (Mark 16:17-18)?
A “social distancing” aspect that the Lord has instructed us to do is 2nd Corinthians 6:17, which says, “Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord ...” Throughout all of these changes, we have continued in our doctrine and intend to persist.
The Lord commanded us to go into all the world and preach the Gospel even if we have to suffer for the name of Jesus Christ by the hands of authorities who seek to deter us from our faith (Matthew 28:19)! We are willing to be martyrs if it is the cost of obeying God!
The United States of America was founded upon biblical principles. Our American dollar was stamped, “In God We Trust." Now we are hearing chatter about that statement being removed. My friends, we see that things are getting worse. So removing that will definitely show where we have strayed from the principles of Godliness.
Even as the Israelites tried to rid themselves of their sins by washing themselves with much soap and still try to deceive God saying, “We’ve done nothing wrong,” God is telling the U.S. that we are stained with our own iniquity. The U.S. has tried to blame COVID-19 on other nations such as China when God is saying, “Israel”, you are more treacherous than your sister, “Judea.”
The United States, you are found at fault. You have left your first love. God is pleading for us to remember his love for us during this time. God told Israel as he has told us that if we hearken unto his judgments and keep them that he will love, bless and multiply us. He will take away all sickness from us and will put none of the diseases of “Egypt” upon us for he is the God that brought us out of Egypt’s grasp.
Nothing from “Egypt” will be able to come under the blood of Jesus where the people of God dwell. So again we do not fear COVID-19 (the plague of Egypt), for the Bible teaches us that we are not to fear the one that can kill the body but fear him who can kill both the body and soul in hell.
We urge you to allow these words to lead you into peace with God. The king of kings desires repentance in the hearts of mankind. We must remember his love for us. When we were troubled on every side, yet not distressed; perplexed but not in despair; persecuted but not forsaken; cast down but not destroyed. The Lord will keep us in perfect peace when our mind is stayed on him. It is God that has sent this pestilence and when he is finished, he will stop it (Jeremiah 30:24).
Bishop Guss Carr Jr., the “Dancing Preaching,” is pastor of the New Jerusalem Church of God In Christ Jesus, Apostolic, in Orangeburg.
