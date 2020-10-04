Future of RMC is at stake

This column was submitted by Orangeburg physicians Dion Franga, Rocco Cassone, Sied Nassri, John Durham, Jalal Hakmei, Mauricio Bassante, Nazir Adam, John Samies, John Hayden, Jason Gregory and Catherine Millender, and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists Dallas Wise, Pete Schindler and Justin Simmons, and Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Sandi Chaplin.

The undersigned medical staff members are disappointed by the recent flurry of opinions voiced in The Times and Democrat regarding the decision of the Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees not to renew the contract for the current chief executive officer. We know the public is aware that health care is in a state of crisis and this is especially so for community hospitals, many of which are closing around the country.

The board is at the front lines of this battle and we are fortunate to have a group of dedicated community members who are willing to take time to guide the hospital toward a stable and productive future. This is together the charge of the board and the CEO. It is to no one’s fault if the two parties conclude that their goals are not in concert. This is precisely the reason institutions adopt the model of a governing board and a directing CEO.