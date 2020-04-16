Free market solution for 5G

Those ads vs. drug makers Recent polling suggests that health care is still very much at the forefront of voters’ mind…

The FCC unanimously approved this free-market solution. Now it’s in the middle of the legally mandated comment period, during which people can express their support or opposition. Yet a small but vocal number of companies and public officials are now urging the FCC to stop in its tracks at the 11th hour. Their arguments are usually well-meaning, such as a recent letter from Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas. But ultimately they’re wrong and put the FCC’s plan for American 5G domination at risk.

One concern is that the current spectrum users will be harmed. While a lot of the spectrum is unused, big chunks of it are currently licensed to utilities, broadcasters, wireless carriers and the Pentagon, among others.

The good news is the FCC plan protects licensed users across the board and that Wi-Fi has a proven history of sharing spectrum without causing harm. Licensed and unlicensed uses can share spectrum without ever overlapping or otherwise hurting each other.

The Pentagon itself has said it has no concerns with this arrangement. As Secretary of Defense Mark Esper recently said, sharing the space is “the best way to move forward so we can meet the economic priority with the national security priority.”