Flip-flopping on Bloomberg

Candidates flip-flop all the time during the course of their campaigns. You know what? As potential voters, we should be able to get our flip-flop on too. That being said, today I’m flip-flopping on my previous position that Mike Bloomberg should not receive any support in the Democratic primary. And by “previous” I mean just days ago.

So on Feb. 11, I commented on Facebook that “I'd surely vote for (Bloomberg) over the racist serial sexual assailant” in reference to a hypothetical presidential matchup between President Donald Trump and Bloomberg. I changed my mind. I won’t vote for Mike Bloomberg under any circumstance. You may ask how I could change my mind so quickly.

Honestly, it only took watching a few YouTube videos of Bloomberg speaking about a few issues in conjunction with the infamous 2015 tape that I’d already heard for me to get a good read of what I think a Bloomberg presidency could very well bring. In short, I’m convinced that even with other Democrats there to push back against Bloomberg, his ideology is such that he would likely push economic and law enforcement policies that are alarmingly counterproductive to progress that I would like to see.