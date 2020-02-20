Flip-flopping on Bloomberg

Candidates flip-flop all the time during the course of their campaigns. You know what? As potential voters, we should be able to get our flip-flop on too. That being said, today I’m flip-flopping on my previous position that Mike Bloomberg should not receive any support in the Democratic primary. And by “previous” I mean just days ago.
So on Feb. 11, I commented on Facebook that “I'd surely vote for (Bloomberg) over the racist serial sexual assailant” in reference to a hypothetical presidential matchup between President Donald Trump and Bloomberg. I changed my mind. I won’t vote for Mike Bloomberg under any circumstance. You may ask how I could change my mind so quickly.
Honestly, it only took watching a few YouTube videos of Bloomberg speaking about a few issues in conjunction with the infamous 2015 tape that I’d already heard for me to get a good read of what I think a Bloomberg presidency could very well bring. In short, I’m convinced that even with other Democrats there to push back against Bloomberg, his ideology is such that he would likely push economic and law enforcement policies that are alarmingly counterproductive to progress that I would like to see.
How so? Let’s first take a look at his words used to try and justify the stop and frisk policy. HE LIED. Here is the quote from 2015: “Ninety-five percent of murders, murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops ... They are male, minorities, 16-25. That's true in New York, that's true in virtually every city ...” The 95% number is completely fabricated, but it’s not uncommon to hear this kind of disinformation from people who try to justify targeting and degrading minorities. This gives you a peek into who Bloomberg is and how he thinks at his core. In this same discussion, Bloomberg also notes that he had cops target only the minority neighborhoods because that was supposedly where all the crime was. Yes, really.
So the political climate of today, especially in the Democratic party, is one that is becoming more open to criminal justice reform. My initial thought was that the members of the party would be there to push back against a hypothetical President Bloomberg, but once I dug just a tad deeper I found other issues that now lead me to think those efforts to push back could be futile. What I found leads me to believe that Bloomberg is the type of guy who just doesn’t consider it important to treat the less fortunate with dignity. Nor does it seem he cares if entire groups are discriminated against, so long as the discrimination is good for the economy.
Example: I watched a video in which Bloomberg floated the idea of needlessly fingerprinting hundreds of thousands of people in public housing. He gave the BS reason that there was a lot of trespassing in the particular area where he wanted to install scanners for entry. You don’t install mandatory fingerprinting for hundreds of thousands of people just because there may or may not be a trespassing issue in the area. I know these people were in public housing, but you still have to treat them with dignity and refrain from infringing on their civil liberties. We all know what Mr. Stop-n-Frisk wanted the fingerprints for. This shows that Bloomberg will take the lazy way out and try anything on the less-fortunate in order to get results that could be achieved without undue invasions of privacy. But screw those guys, right? After all, that’s where 95% of the murder is anyways (not).
Example 2: In another video clip Bloomberg cites the curtailing of redlining as a catalyst for the housing crisis of the 2000s. Here’s what he said: “Redlining, if you remember, was the term where banks took whole neighborhoods and said people in these neighborhoods are poor, they’re not going to be able to pay off their mortgages. Tell your salesmen don’t go into those areas. And then Congress got involved and local elected officials as well. And said, “Oh, that’s not fair. These people should be able to get credit.” And once you started pushing in that direction, banks started making more and more loans where the credit of the person buying the house wasn’t as good as you would like.”
I won’t get into why pushing back against redlining was NOT the cause of the financial crisis because it’s so ludicrous to even insinuate that it was. These comments further reinforce my thinking that Bloomberg will find ways to sacrifice those that he deems to be a waste in order to score political or economic points. And I’m not sure that something as boring as home loan discrimination will cause enough outrage for significant pushback (especially considering this type of discrimination is currently ongoing without much coverage). If faced with a situation where Bloomberg assesses that he can discriminate against a group of people in order to make an economic gain, I think there’s evidence that he would easily choose to push or hold in place the discriminatory policy. Moreover, I think this could be done without much attention being drawn to it happening.
Sadly, the impact of Bloomberg’s transgressions and ideology could rival that of Trump’s, even if some are a bit more subtle. In fact, it is the subtlety that scares me. What racist and/or otherwise unfair policies would Bloomberg be allowing or pushing without our knowledge in order to achieve certain outcomes? There are boring regulatory decisions and other agendas that get carried out on a daily basis that go unreported and largely unknown to the public, but yet they are highly consequential. Based on words out of the horse’s mouth, I don’t trust Bloomberg to make the decisions that will positively impact issues that I care about any more than I trust Trump. And for that reason, in a hypothetical matchup, I could not support either man.
And no, I don’t think I’ll be doing a flip-flop-flip on this.
Patrick Bradley is a class of 2011 graduate of Claflin University and former editor of The Panther, Claflin’s student newspaper. While he is now based out of the Tampa Bay area and works full time in the insurance industry, he still enjoys providing commentary on current events centered around politics, sports and music.