Farewell ‘last best hope’

It begins in the cesspools of social media, where the mealy-mouthed are emboldened to the point that they refer to citizens who question the need to be completely locked down as “murderers.” From there, it’s a short walk to reporting their neighbors to the authorities for every shelter-in-place violation, be it real or perceived. It would be charitable to refer to ourselves now as a nation of Gladys Kravitzes, but we have clearly crossed the line from annoying busybodies to authoritarian wanna-bes.

Reports of snitching are coming in from across the country. Americans, it seems, can’t wait to use the force of government against those with whom they disagree. And politicians of both parties, ever hungry for more power, are happy to oblige.

Yet, this is not new. We’ve been heading in this direction for a very long time. For evidence, see the hundreds of thousands of pages of federal regulations, the millions of Americans incarcerated for victimless “crimes,” the tens of millions of jobs that require government permission to perform, and the unsustainable financial obligations our government places on future generations.