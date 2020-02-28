That's why more than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials wrote a letter urging Barr to resign, stating: "Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies."

Barr essentially believes in unlimited presidential power, which would place a reelected and revenge-minded Trump above and beyond the reach of the law. As Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe told the New Yorker, "If those views take hold, we will have lost what was won in the Revolution -- we will have a chief executive who is more powerful than the king. That will be a disaster for the survival of the republic."

This is the possible future that Sanders and his supporters need to take seriously. They insist that their hero will energize enough young and marginalized supporters to win the White House, but demographer Ruy Teixeira, writing in the Post, calls that "magical thinking" that fails to consider the number of voters that Sanders could alienate.

If the Berniecrats keep doing what they did four years ago -- if they demand ideological purity and denounce anyone who deviates from their rigid orthodoxy -- they will help re-elect a president who has called himself "The King" and "The Chosen One."

They have to understand that elections have consequences. Before it's too late.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

