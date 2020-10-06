EDITORIAL: Witness or no witness, votes stand

No matter how the court battle over requiring a witness signature is decided, the resulting confusion should mean that absentee ballots without the witness signature should not be rejected.
It started with the General Assembly deciding to expand the absentee voting privilege to all South Carolinians in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But lawmakers opted out of waiving the mandate for a witness signature, a requirement that was struck down by a federal judge for the June primaries.
The decision left in place this instruction to absentee voters: “Vote and return the ballot to your county voter registration office either by mail or personal delivery. Place the ballot in the ‘ballot here-in’ envelope and place the ‘ballot here-in’ envelope in the return envelope. Be sure to sign the voter's oath and have your signature witnessed. Anyone can witness your signature. A notary is not necessary.”
Democrats and others went back to the federal court looking for a waiver of the witness requirement and again got a ruling from a U.S. judge that the witness signature would not be needed amid the pandemic. U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs stated that the requirement would increase the risk of infection for several groups of voters.
S.C. Republicans, who control both houses of the General Assembly, went to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, where a panel of judges reinstated the witness requirement. That prompted the S.C. Election Commission to advise that the wise thing to do was get a witness signature.
Then came a decision by the full 4th Circuit Court reinstating the federal judge’s order that the signature would not be required. That decision was reinforced days later with the court stating that the waiver was necessary to avoid “mass voter confusion.”
But that may not be the end of things.
Republicans want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the appellate ruling, putting the signature mandate back in place. And, per reporting by The Post and Courier, the S.C. Election Commission will join in the appeal.
So, for now, the signature is not required. But the requirement yet could be reinstated.
Agree with the 4th Circuit court or not, the judges are right about mass voter confusion. Avoiding it now is impossible.
More than 100,000 absentee ballots have already been mailed out in South Carolina, according to the election commission. Absentee voting officially began Monday.
It’s a safe bet that some ballots will be returned with the witness signature while many will not have it. Should the signature requirement be reinstated, are unwitnessed ballots to be rejected? We think not.
The election commission estimates that up to a million of South Carolina’s 3.4 million voters will cast absentee ballots in the 2020 election. The General Assembly may well hold to its witness signature requirement as state law, but having it waived for the 2020 vote is not only sensible amid the pandemic emergency, it’s the right thing to do for voters.
You can check the status of your absentee ballot at www.scVOTES.gov.
