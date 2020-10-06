EDITORIAL: Witness or no witness, votes stand

Then came a decision by the full 4th Circuit Court reinstating the federal judge’s order that the signature would not be required. That decision was reinforced days later with the court stating that the waiver was necessary to avoid “mass voter confusion.”

But that may not be the end of things.

Republicans want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the appellate ruling, putting the signature mandate back in place. And, per reporting by The Post and Courier, the S.C. Election Commission will join in the appeal.

So, for now, the signature is not required. But the requirement yet could be reinstated.

Agree with the 4th Circuit court or not, the judges are right about mass voter confusion. Avoiding it now is impossible.

More than 100,000 absentee ballots have already been mailed out in South Carolina, according to the election commission. Absentee voting officially began Monday.

It’s a safe bet that some ballots will be returned with the witness signature while many will not have it. Should the signature requirement be reinstated, are unwitnessed ballots to be rejected? We think not.