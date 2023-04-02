As continued incidents of gun violence cast doubt on campus safety, staying safe is at the forefront in students' minds.

A 2022 BestColleges survey of 1,000 current and prospective undergraduate and graduate students found that more than half (56%) said they worry about campus safety. And 65% say that school shootings in particular make them concerned for their safety on campus.

A majority (60%) also said that campus safety is a factor they considered when choosing their college.

With colleges and universities busily recruiting students back to campus following the COVID-19 shutdowns, ensuring student safety is a priority.

Just this past week, South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers announced a number of safety measures being instituted in the wake of gun incidents on the Orangeburg campus.

The steps should instill more confidence in students (and parents) about safety on campus. But SC State is leaving room for doubt by creating an information vacuum.

The Times and Democrat has requested under provisions of the S.C. Freedom of Information Act that police incident reports on two gun-related incidents be provided to the newspaper and public.

The Post and Courier of Charleston has also requested the incident report on one incident.

Both publications have been denied access to the reports, with SC State legal counsel Pete M. Balthazor stating:

“I have consulted with Chief (Tim) Taylor, and while an incident report has been prepared, the university asserts that it is exempt from disclosure at this time on the grounds that its disclosure would compromise the integrity of an ongoing investigation and interfere with a law enforcement proceeding.

“At this time, public safety and the integrity of the investigation outweigh the disclosure of any incident report. We will revisit this determination if an arrest is made or if other circumstances change with the investigation."

As a publicly funded police agency the same as the county sheriff or city police, the SC State Campus Police Department is required to file "reports which disclose the nature, substance, and location of any crime or alleged crime reported as having been committed."

These reports are to be made available to the public per the S.C. Freedom of Information Act.

Law enforcement can delete certain information from the report, but an incident report cannot be withheld from the public. There is no legal exemption for the incident being under investigation nor for no arrest having been made.

SC State should promptly make the incident reports available. And it's not only a matter of law. Students, parents and the entire community need to know details of what happened, particularly in light of the arrest of a 19-year-old SC State student after campus police allegedly found a gun and seven loaded ammunition magazines in his dorm room on Monday.

While an incident report was made available by SC State on the arrest, the reports from a March 3 shooting in which a person was injured and a March 25 incident in which shots were fired on campus remain out of public view.

By withholding the reports, the university makes it appear to the public there is something to hide or the institution is trying to keep details away from the public.