EDITORIAL: Vaccination change should be temporary

Azar took the step using emergency powers he has during the coronavirus pandemic, which was declared a public health emergency. The directive will temporarily preempt restrictions in 22 states starting this fall, and will allow pharmacists to administer vaccinations to children for measles and other diseases for which protection is required to attend school.

The authorization allows state-licensed pharmacies to administer childhood vaccines without a doctor's prescription. Pharmacists must first complete a training program, although Azar said many already have. The measure does not allow pharmacists to give shots to children younger than 3.

The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement criticizing the directive.

“Pediatricians’ offices are open and safe. We have all necessary childhood and adolescent vaccines in stock with trained medical professionals who can administer them," said the organization’s president, Dr. Sally Goza. “Rather than create an unnecessary alternative method to deliver immunizations to children, our federal government should invest in the one we have: pediatricians.”

The impact of the Azar directive is hard to predict. Most childhood vaccinations are given at doctors’ offices. CDC data show less than 10% of children getting flu shots receive them at pharmacies.

While the Azar order seems wise in the short term, it is best that it be temporary. There is no substitute for people – particularly children – seeing a physician and receiving doctor-approved preventive care. Doctor visits are about more than getting a shot.

