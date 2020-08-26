EDITORIAL: Vaccination change should be temporary

The time for flu vaccinations is nearing and there is worry that many people will not get the shot this year. While the search for a coronavirus vaccine goes on, fears of contracting COVID-19 are keeping many people at home and away from even visiting physicians.
Already the rate of vaccination for influenza is under 60% nationally. A decline could mean an even more deadly season for the flu, which annually kills more than 70,000 people in the United States.
The flu is a contagious disease marked by sudden onset of fever, headache, extreme fatigue, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and muscle aches. Children may also have nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older.
Pharmacies as well as doctors’ offices are locations to receive the flu shot and that service for adults is important in expanding the vaccination rate. The situation for children is different. South Carolina law prohibits children younger than 12 from receiving vaccinations from anyone other than a physician without a doctor’s order.
But the prohibition has been lifted – temporarily.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Alex Azar, head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has expanded access to vaccinations, with his order giving pharmacists in all 50 states the legal right to administer them.
Azar took the step using emergency powers he has during the coronavirus pandemic, which was declared a public health emergency. The directive will temporarily preempt restrictions in 22 states starting this fall, and will allow pharmacists to administer vaccinations to children for measles and other diseases for which protection is required to attend school.
The authorization allows state-licensed pharmacies to administer childhood vaccines without a doctor's prescription. Pharmacists must first complete a training program, although Azar said many already have. The measure does not allow pharmacists to give shots to children younger than 3.
The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement criticizing the directive.
“Pediatricians’ offices are open and safe. We have all necessary childhood and adolescent vaccines in stock with trained medical professionals who can administer them," said the organization’s president, Dr. Sally Goza. “Rather than create an unnecessary alternative method to deliver immunizations to children, our federal government should invest in the one we have: pediatricians.”
The impact of the Azar directive is hard to predict. Most childhood vaccinations are given at doctors’ offices. CDC data show less than 10% of children getting flu shots receive them at pharmacies.
While the Azar order seems wise in the short term, it is best that it be temporary. There is no substitute for people – particularly children – seeing a physician and receiving doctor-approved preventive care. Doctor visits are about more than getting a shot.
