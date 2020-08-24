EDITORIAL: Special emphasis on safety vital in deer season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The story is from 20 years ago in Mankato, Minn. We've cited it before as a tragic example. Time has made it no less relevant, particularly as South Carolina's deer hunting season that began Aug. 15 ramps up.

Sadly, what happened could have been another in the string of tragedies that has surrounded hunting seasons in The T&D Region over the years.

Here's the Associated Press account:

"John Leif recalls regaining consciousness in the woods after his 16-year-old son accidentally shot him in the head while they were hunting squirrels.

"'Chris was lying beside me, he was so limp,' said Leif, 50. 'I grabbed him and hugged him and sobbed and cried. I laid my head down on his chest. I wanted to die.'

"Investigators said Chris shot himself in the head in grief, believing he had killed his father.

"'I'm sure he thought I was dead,' his father said. 'It tears my heart apart, the mental anguish he must have … gone through.'

"The father and son had gone to the family's property about 100 miles southeast of Minneapolis to put the finishing touches on a new deer stand in preparation for the opening of the deer season. They decided to hunt squirrels.