EDITORIAL: People, not ordinances, are the key

Ken Jones of Bowman writes: "I am a little concerned. I thought Orangeburg County had a mandatory 'wear mask' order in ALL businesses. Saturday I happened to stop in Neeses to pick up a few items and was surprised to see several individuals not wearing a mask.

"The number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in our state. Deaths are increasing as well, yet folks are not bothering to wear masks and social distance. I pray that these individuals don't get sick or that someone they love dies from this disease."

Jones goes on to ask about policing the use of masks with the possibility of tickets being written, as in some other locations.

Indeed, mask ordinances in the City of Orangeburg, Orangeburg County's unincorporated areas and other locales have enforcement provisions, but writing tickets here is not the key. Being responsible in caring for yourself and others is what government and law enforcement are seeking, not punishment.

Thanksgiving and its gatherings. Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday. The holiday season and the shopping are underway in earnest. If there is ever a time to abide by the recommendations to wear masks and social distance to guard against spreading COVID-19, this is it.