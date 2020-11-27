EDITORIAL: People, not ordinances, are the key

Ken Jones of Bowman writes: "I am a little concerned. I thought Orangeburg County had a mandatory 'wear mask' order in ALL businesses. Saturday I happened to stop in Neeses to pick up a few items and was surprised to see several individuals not wearing a mask.
"The number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in our state. Deaths are increasing as well, yet folks are not bothering to wear masks and social distance. I pray that these individuals don't get sick or that someone they love dies from this disease."
Jones goes on to ask about policing the use of masks with the possibility of tickets being written, as in some other locations.
Indeed, mask ordinances in the City of Orangeburg, Orangeburg County's unincorporated areas and other locales have enforcement provisions, but writing tickets here is not the key. Being responsible in caring for yourself and others is what government and law enforcement are seeking, not punishment.
Thanksgiving and its gatherings. Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday. The holiday season and the shopping are underway in earnest. If there is ever a time to abide by the recommendations to wear masks and social distance to guard against spreading COVID-19, this is it.
Vaccines to help put an end to the pandemic are near. But until they can be administered and have the necessary effect, thousands more people in South Carolina alone stand to become ill. Too many of them will die.
Let's do everything in our power, including obeying mask ordinances, to prevent more misery from the coronavirus.
Jones says he wrote a poem in March when COVID first began. "If each person obeyed this maybe, just maybe we could get a grip on this disease."
Who Am I
I will tell you who I am
I am a Killer, and I have no name
I kill for a living and hold no shame
I will disrupt your life, I will kill your children, your husband and wife.
You can't hide from me.
I work day and night, and will instill death and fright
I am a killer.
As of this day, there is no cure
just pain and death to all to endure'
The more I kill, The better I feel
I will reach my ultimate goal,
To one day infect every living soul
We must pay the devil his due
For I am a killer and not quite through.
What does the future hold
It's quite a story not yet told
So put on your mask, and hide in place
Prayers to God will be answered one day
But there will be a heavy price to pay
For I am a killer with no name.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!