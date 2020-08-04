EDITORIAL: Orangeburg as destination for retirees

South Carolina is a destination for retirees. Our population is growing and graying.
Most often, the coast -- Charleston and Hilton Head -- and the Upstate mountains are seen as retirement meccas. Rarely is Orangeburg thought of among the top places for people to consider retirement.
But we are.
SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, has released its sixth annual study, Best Places to Retire in the U.S.
To find the best places to retire, SmartAsset gathered data on three separate regional factors that affect the quality of life for retirees, including tax-friendliness, medical care and social opportunities.
First, it looked at state and local tax rates, considering two types of taxes: income and sales. It calculated effective rates based on a retiree earning $35,000 annually (from retirement savings, Social Security and part-time employment). Income taxes paid were subtracted from the gross income to determine disposable income. Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods.
SmartAsset determined the number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per thousand residents in each location. Finally, it measured the number of seniors in each city as a percentage of the total population.
Orangeburg ranked No. 6, behind only Seneca, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island and Greenville. Filling out the top 10 are Camden, West Columbia, Georgetown and Anderson.
Specifics of the Orangeburg ranking:
• Taxes -- 15%
• Doctors' offices per 1,000 people -- 3.4
• Recreation centers per 1,000 people -- .08
• Retirement centers per 1,000 people -- .6
• Percent of seniors -- 14%
• Best Place to Retire Index -- 33.95
By way of comparison, the Seneca index is 45.68, Greenville's is 34.84 and Anderson's is 32.62.
Importantly, this is not the first time SmartAsset has recognized Orangeburg as a good retirement location. The local ranking has actually improved from eighth.
And Orangeburg is taking steps to make itself a retirement destination.
In 2019, the county received the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities certification, showing it is committed to making the county more age-friendly. The county was the first in South Carolina to receive the designation.
The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities is the United States affiliate of the World Health Organization's Age-Friendly Cities and Communities Program, an international effort launched in 2006 to help cities prepare for rapid population aging and urbanization.
The certification targets eight primary livability domains under criteria established by AARP and WHO that influence health and quality of life. Some of these measures include having such things as walkable streets, housing and transportation options, access to key services and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities.
As part of the certification designation, the county is expected to participate in a multistep process of improvement that takes about five years and includes enrollment; conducting surveys and listening sessions; creating action plans and implementation.
Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright described the certification as "a big deal for us and for the county as a whole."
Indeed. And while needed focus is on economic development via business and industry, further building the county as a retirement destination must not lessen as a priority. The county needs to prepare for growth of the senior population.
