EDITORIAL: Orangeburg as destination for retirees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina is a destination for retirees. Our population is growing and graying.

Most often, the coast -- Charleston and Hilton Head -- and the Upstate mountains are seen as retirement meccas. Rarely is Orangeburg thought of among the top places for people to consider retirement.

But we are.

SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, has released its sixth annual study, Best Places to Retire in the U.S.

To find the best places to retire, SmartAsset gathered data on three separate regional factors that affect the quality of life for retirees, including tax-friendliness, medical care and social opportunities.

First, it looked at state and local tax rates, considering two types of taxes: income and sales. It calculated effective rates based on a retiree earning $35,000 annually (from retirement savings, Social Security and part-time employment). Income taxes paid were subtracted from the gross income to determine disposable income. Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods.