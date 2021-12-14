EDITORIAL: Law mandating generator safety proves necessary

When Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana in 2020, the leading cause of death was generator accidents, with most of the deaths coming from carbon monoxide poisoning. And in just about every big storm, no matter the season, there are casualties related to generators, most coming from misuse of the equipment.

Carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators killed nearly 1,000 Americans between 2005 and 2019, and between 2005 and 2017, more than 15,400 people were sickened enough from portable generator fumes to require treatment at an emergency room.

While more federal regulation and law may not be the answer for a lot problems, this is one that should be addressed by our elected leaders.

S.C. Republican Congressman Jeff Duncan has joined with Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush in introducing the Portable Generator Safety Standard Act, bipartisan legislation that would require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to create mandatory consumer product safety standards for portable generators to protect Americans from death and injury. There are currently no mandatory safety standards for portable generators, which emit carbon monoxide -- the poisonous, colorless, and odorless gas that builds up quickly in enclosed spaces. At certain levels, just five minutes of exposure is enough to be fatal.

"Americans across the country rely on portable generators for power after storms and other disasters, and many Americans living in poverty turn to generators for their power needs when their utilities are cut off. But the pernicious lack of mandatory safety standards for portable generators has led to many people unwittingly poisoning themselves and their families," Rush said in a press release. "This is a horrible occurrence that happens all too frequently. We need a federal response to bring these preventable poisonings to a screeching halt."

"My bipartisan Portable Generator Safety Standard Act is an answer to the appalling deaths and injuries caused by portable generators in states across the nation," Rush continued. "This is not a partisan issue -- these tragedies occur in red states and blue states, in urban and rural communities alike. And as the climate crisis accelerates the frequency and intensity of storms and natural disasters, ensuring that mandatory safety regulations for portable generators are codified into law is more important than ever.”

Duncan cited technology as a part of the solution.

"I'm excited by emerging technologies making home electricity generators safer by addressing the risks of carbon monoxide. This is an affordable technology that saves lives in emergency situations, and it is time to make this the legal safety standard for all generator producers. The costs of doing this are low, the impact on the price of generators will be minimal, but the costs of not doing this are measurable in lost lives.”

The Portable Generator Safety Standard Act combines the strictest portions of the two existing voluntary standards: one developed by UL of Northbrook, formerly Underwriters Laboratories, and one developed by the Portable Generators Manufacturers' Association. New generators would be required to have a sensor that would stop the machine if carbon monoxide levels were detected at 400 parts per million or if levels averaged 150 parts per million over any 10-minute period.

The new legislation would also require that portable generators these safety features:

• Maximum carbon monoxide emission rates

• Shutoff capability in elevated carbon monoxide environments

• Clear labeling marking the direction of exhaust

• Cords no shorter than 30 feet in length

The cost of the safety improvements is projected as minimal. And Duncan is right: “But the costs of not doing this are measurable in lost lives.”

