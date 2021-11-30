EDITORIAL: Giving Tuesday is opportunity to be generous

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday: Now comes a different kind of day – Giving Tuesday.

Today, Nov. 30, Giving Tuesday, is “a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.”

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

No one should dispute the generosity of Americans on this Tuesday. Despite the pandemic and its ripple effects, people continue to help.

In fact, after years of declines, Americans' trust in charities increased in 2020, according to the annual "Profiles in Charity Trust and Giving" survey, conducted by Give.org, a charity evaluator affiliated with the Better Business Bureau. The study also found that trust in charities overall held steady as millions more Americans came to rely on nonprofits amid the pandemic.

That reliance has sparked a need for people to be aware of the needs of those offering a helping hand on a daily basis.

You should know that organizations such as Orangeburg’s Cooperative Church Ministries, and seasonal relief efforts about which we have reported, have real needs. And many other community organizations and institutions are encouraging people to lend a hand by being generous on Giving Tuesday.

Does that mean donating money? It can, but there are other ways you can be part of Giving Tuesday also.

Whether you give your voice, goods, your time or your money, being generous is a way to fight for the causes you care about and help people in need.

Here are some ideas you might consider:

• Share kindness with your neighbors.

• Volunteer virtually or share your talents.

• Give your voice to a cause that matters to you.

• Show gratitude to health care workers, service providers and other essential workers who are making sure we still have the services we rely on, even at risk to their own health.

• Discover a local fundraiser, community drive or coordinated event to join others in your area or with your same interests in giving back — they need your help.

Of course, donating money to your favorite charity or cause remains a primary way to help on Giving Tuesday or any day. As has often been stated, need knows no season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0