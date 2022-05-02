EDITORIAL: Focus on invasive Bradford pear as clock ticks

South Carolina has been addressing a problem with the popular landscape tree, the Bradford pear, for years. Now “the issue” is getting a lot of attention elsewhere as well.

As beautiful as the Bradford pear is in bloom in early spring, the tree is an invasive species that has caused problems, with more on the horizon. The Bradford pear and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears — a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards.

The Callery pear’s invasive descendants are now reported in more than 30 states.

Callery pears have nasty thorns that can damage everything from tractor tires to livestock and also damage the ecosystem by creating thickets that overwhelm native plants while providing little to no food for insects.

Without regular maintenance, fields near seed-producing trees can be covered with sprouts within a couple of years, James “J.T.” Vogt, a scientist at the U.S. Forest Service’s Southern Research Station in Athens, Georgia, said in an Associated Press report.

“If you mow it, it sprouts and you get a thicket," he said. “If you burn it, it sprouts, too.”

The spikeless Bradford pear mutant was developed in 1952 and was available commercially a decade later. Other seedlings grew into the 24 other ornamental varieties. All are so pretty, hardy and insect-resistant that they were planted nationwide.

Not now.

Bradford pears were once touted as sterile, but it turns out that if pollen from any other of the Pyrus species gets into Bradford pear flowers, the trees can make viable seeds. Those seeds are then eaten by birds and other animals and spread across the landscape, contributing directly to the Callery pear.

Some states are asking homeowners and landowners to stop planting them or to cut existing ones down and apply herbicide to the stumps. Several, such as North Carolina, offer free native trees to landowners who provide photos proving they have cut down Callery pears on their property.

South Carolina is going further. It will become only the second state in the United States to ban the nursery sale of Bradford pear trees and any other related pear trees.

The ban on sales will begin Oct. 1, 2024, which is the annual nursery licensing renewal date in South Carolina. Ohio will become the first state on Jan. 1, 2023, after passing regulations banning the sale of the species in 2018 with a five-year grandfathering period.

While the ban on these plants will make them illegal to sell or trade within South Carolina, it’s important for the public to know it will not be illegal to possess them on their property or to keep what they have.

But people are encouraged to make a change. Clemson has even used its own bounty program to provide replacement trees.

If you’re on board, here are four suggested replacements:

• Pagoda dogwood -- a gorgeous multi-stemmed tree that has showy white blossoms not dissimilar to the Bradford pear tree.

• American basswood -- a large native tree with fragrant yellow blossoms in late spring.

• American beautyberry -- aptly named for its striking pink fruit plus arching branches.

• Ashe magnolia -- a smaller, deciduous magnolia with white, saucer-shaped flowers.

