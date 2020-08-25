EDITORIAL: Electoral College is still needed

A July decision by the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reaffirmed the system used by South Carolina in appointing presidential electors to the Electoral College.
Under South Carolina law, the state appoints all nine presidential electors based on the presidential candidate who receives the most votes in a statewide election.
To date, courts also have rejected similar challenges in other states. Gov. Henry McMaster has said of the decisions: "This 'winner-take-all' approach dates back to the first presidential election and is currently used by 48 states and the District of Columbia."
Critics argue the practice of assigning all of a state's Electoral College votes to the winner of a state's popular vote disenfranchises those who voted for the losing candidate and puts too much weight in the votes of those who live in a few key battleground states.
But in a 2018 decision upholding Massachusetts' winner-take-all system, Chief U.S. District Judge Patti Saris said the system is constitutional because it doesn't treat any set of voters differently from another.
"In short, this system complies with equal protection because it does not inherently favor or disfavor a particular group of voters," Saris wrote.
The founding fathers saw the Electoral College as a tool in balancing federalism with the rights of the people in individual states.
It's not the total popular vote that elects the president. Each individual state holds an election, with the winner in the state, whether by one vote or 1 million, getting all of a state's electoral votes – except in Nebraska and Maine. The number of electoral votes is based on the total of a state's U.S. senators and congressmen.
The system is designed to prevent a nationalization of the government, giving to each state a measure of power in electing the president. In a raw count of total votes, larger states would literally get all the attention -- during elections and between them.
The debacle that was the election of 2000 prompted much debate about the Electoral College. The 2016 election intensified the debate.
Amid efforts in the courtroom and by leaders in other states to change the way electoral votes are allocated, the courts are right to weigh in on the side of the Constitution.
