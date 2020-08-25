EDITORIAL: Electoral College is still needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A July decision by the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reaffirmed the system used by South Carolina in appointing presidential electors to the Electoral College.

Under South Carolina law, the state appoints all nine presidential electors based on the presidential candidate who receives the most votes in a statewide election.

To date, courts also have rejected similar challenges in other states. Gov. Henry McMaster has said of the decisions: "This 'winner-take-all' approach dates back to the first presidential election and is currently used by 48 states and the District of Columbia."

Critics argue the practice of assigning all of a state's Electoral College votes to the winner of a state's popular vote disenfranchises those who voted for the losing candidate and puts too much weight in the votes of those who live in a few key battleground states.

But in a 2018 decision upholding Massachusetts' winner-take-all system, Chief U.S. District Judge Patti Saris said the system is constitutional because it doesn't treat any set of voters differently from another.

"In short, this system complies with equal protection because it does not inherently favor or disfavor a particular group of voters," Saris wrote.