EDITORIAL: County will miss ‘very talented lady’

Betty Crocker Shuler was one of the most influential women in eastern Orangeburg County for decades.

Tributes to the Providence Community woman who died Feb. 20 at age 94 are many, with her service to education and church extending over a lifetime.

Her teaching career began at Providence Elementary School and covered a span of 30 years. But her service to education did not end there.

Three years after her retirement, she was elected as a write-in candidate to the school board of the former District 3, serving more than 17 years. She chaired the board for six of those years.

She was also a woman devoted to learning. From the time of her marriage to George Shuler until the death of her mother-in-law, “Mrs. Amelia,” the two women shared the same household. In Providence, Betty was known for embracing the wisdom of her mother-in-law while also sharing her own love and devotion with her husband's mother.

Her roles with the church included active involvement on the local, district and conference levels with the UMC. She served as a district officer of the United Methodist Women for 12 years, lay delegate to South Carolina Annual Conference and chair of the Older Adult Council with a focus on the Spiritual Life Retreat and Mission event.

It was said of her that if the dictionary only had pictures to define something, Betty's picture would be there to illustrate "Christian woman."

For over 40 years, Betty was a member of the Family and Community Leaders, a community organization associated with Clemson Extension Service. She served in her local club, was county president, district director, state secretary and parliamentarian of South Carolina Family and Community Leaders.

And Betty and husband George were co-founders and charter members of the Supper Club, a social group organized in 1949 as The Mr. and Mrs. Club.

A Providence native, Orangeburg Sen. Brad Hutto said, “Betty Shuler was a tremendous community advocate for the Providence Community near Holly Hill.” He cited her dedication to public education as a teacher and school board member but pointed out there was more than her legacy of service.

Other will echo the senator in saying, “I will always remember Cousin Betty’s infectious smile and love of children. Orangeburg County will miss this very talented lady.”

