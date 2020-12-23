EDITORIAL: 'Buy Local' is good for business -- and shoppers

If you are a business owner, you already know that being in South Carolina gives you a fighting chance amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not so in a number of other states where mandated closures and lockdowns are again the order of the day.
The result will be more business closures -- and more calls for federal aid to states such as New York and California because policies there are devastating the economies.
The latest national survey by the National Federation of Independent Business reflects deep concern about the future amid imposed shutdowns.
One in four small business owners reports the expectation of closing the doors for good in the next six months if economic conditions don’t improve, up 5% from last month. Another 22% of owners anticipate they will be able to operate no longer than 7-12 months under current economic conditions.
“Many small businesses are facing additional challenges right now related to weather conditions and renewed business restrictions across the country,” said Holly Wade, executive director of NFIB’s Research Center. “The next few months might prove to be the most difficult time for small businesses since the initial shutdown last spring.”
Key findings from the survey include:
• Four percent report conditions are back to normal now but 47% of owners anticipate it taking until sometime in 2021. Thirty-six percent anticipate 2022 and 13% are less optimistic and don’t expect conditions to fully improve until after 2022.
• Only 8% of small business employers report that their current number of employees is more than they employed this time last year. Almost two-thirds (63%) of small employers report their workforce numbers are about the same.
• Sales levels are still 50% or less than they were precrisis for one in five (20%) small businesses with another 29% at sales levels of 51-75% of precrisis.
• The majority of Paycheck Protection Program borrowers (91%) have spent their entire PPP loan. If eligible, 45% of small business owners would apply or re-apply for a second PPP loan and 33% would consider applying.
As the clock ticks toward Christmas, you can still play a role in helping small businesses in our community.
"Buy Local" is an initiative in which The Times and Democrat is partnering with local businesses and sponsors to connect with shoppers.
T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes says of the effort, "Purchasing a gift card or gift certificate through this digital marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce where available. These local businesses need this important revenue now to help them through this difficult economic time that continues through a traditionally busy holiday shopping season."
The City of Orangeburg is presenting sponsor for the initiative. The city's support allows the gift card listing to be free to any local business. Supporting sponsors include the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA); Valet Technologies; and Williams and Williams, Attorneys at Law.
To purchase gift cards from local businesses, visit the "Buy Local" page: https://localbusiness.lee.net/. Once you reach the site, search by city (Orangeburg) or paper (The Times and Democrat).
If you are a last-minute shopper, the gift cards are a perfect solution for a good reason on this eve of Christmas Eve.