EDITORIAL: 'Buy Local' is good for business -- and shoppers

If you are a business owner, you already know that being in South Carolina gives you a fighting chance amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not so in a number of other states where mandated closures and lockdowns are again the order of the day.

The result will be more business closures -- and more calls for federal aid to states such as New York and California because policies there are devastating the economies.

The latest national survey by the National Federation of Independent Business reflects deep concern about the future amid imposed shutdowns.

One in four small business owners reports the expectation of closing the doors for good in the next six months if economic conditions don’t improve, up 5% from last month. Another 22% of owners anticipate they will be able to operate no longer than 7-12 months under current economic conditions.

“Many small businesses are facing additional challenges right now related to weather conditions and renewed business restrictions across the country,” said Holly Wade, executive director of NFIB’s Research Center. “The next few months might prove to be the most difficult time for small businesses since the initial shutdown last spring.”

Key findings from the survey include: