EDITORIAL: Burying Memorial Day

My friend regrettably informed me last week that the much-anticipated 100th anniversary of the parade was in jeopardy — a parade that started in 1920 with not only marching World War I vets but Civil War survivors. The head of the local American Legion wasn’t about to surrender a white flag for the centenary. “He wanted to know not if we could do the parade,” said my friend, “but how we could do the parade.”

But for the vast majority of communities, even the how was out of the question. Many simply tossed in the flag. In states where public gatherings of even a few dozen people have been banned since mid-March, the local Memorial Day parade was dead for 2020. It was, at best, virtual.

What a shame. It’s especially a loss because we’re losing so many World War II veterans. We lose more every year, but the decline is notably acute right now due to the nasty coronavirus decimating nursing homes. A tragically disproportionate number of COVID-19 fatalities have been people in their 90s, quite a few of them men who served in World War II.

“We will still be putting the flags up for the Memorial Day weekend,” said the organizers for the Mercer Memorial Day Parade for 2020, grasping for a bit of consolation. Ironically, they offered this instead: “As time comes closer, if we are able to hold a cemetery service, we will do so!”

It was an ironic statement, given that Memorial Day 2020 was effectively dead. But alas, it isn’t buried forever. Memorial Day will rise again, a testimony to those veterans who never gave up.

Dr. Paul Kengor is professor of political science and chief academic fellow of the Institute for Faith and Freedom at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. His latest book (April 2017) is "A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century."