EDITORIAL: Bradford pear trees present S.C. problem

Bradford pear trees are putting on a show in the Garden City and around the T&D Region with their bounty of white flowers. Everywhere you look, they are reminders that spring is nearly at hand.

As hard as it may be to accept, the beauty that is the Bradford pear in springtime is not a good a thing in South Carolina. Bradford pear trees are an invasive species that in and of themselves are not a problem, but their proliferation adds to what has become a significant environmental issue.

The Clemson Extension Service is out front in fighting invasive species and has been trying to convince South Carolinians to plant native species rather than the Bradford pear. Here’s why:

While Bradford pear by itself is sterile, when it gets crosspollinated by other Pyrus species — most infamously, the non-native Callery pear — the real problems start. Viable seeds are eaten by birds and spread across the southeastern landscape.

“That’s why you see Callery pears all over roadsides, old fields, ditches, interstates, everywhere,” said David Coyle, extension forest health and invasive species specialist. “Once a Callery pear gets there, they grow in really dense thickets and crowd out everything else, and you get these pure Callery patches.”