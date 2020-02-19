It's was a great week!

In Iowa, the party that claims to be devoted to "science" and "technology" demonstrated that it couldn't count to 10.

Trump delivered a triumphant State of the Union address, highlighting all he's done to make America great again -- and attacking previous administrations for failing to do so. It was such a bravura performance that when he was finished, Speaker Nancy Pelosi childishly tore up his speech from the podium in a shocking breach of decorum.

Hours after the president's address, he was "acquitted" in the Senate impeachment trial -- if that's the right word for a dismissal of the most absurd charges ever brought against a chief executive.

After weeks of scurrilous accusations against him being made on the Senate floor, Trump's job approval rating in Gallup polling has soared to 49%, the highest it's been since he took office. He should ask Pelosi to impeach him again.

We should cap it all off with something fun. For your gloating pleasure, let's take a stroll down memory lane.