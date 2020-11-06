Don't let lies skew truth

I would like to correct Ida Damon (T&D, Nov. 2) and her believing what the liberal press has reported and many people believe is true. President Donald Trump has been characterized as a white supremacist.

First S.C. State University is guaranteed federal money, as are most historical smaller Black universities, so they can make plans knowing how much they will receive each year for, I believe, the next 10 years. Trump got this done, not Obama nor Biden. And Blacks have historically high employment rates, as do Latinos.

But back to the article in The T&D. This article by Damon asks what kind of person would openly come out and say that people who attack peaceful protesters are good people. First, he did say that there were good and bad people on both sides, meaning there were peaceful protesters in Charlottesville that felt strongly above keeping statues. And on the other side were peaceful people adamantly against the statues. He did not say that those attacking others were good people. He said there were good people, no matter what color, that honestly wanted to peacefully protest, some for and some against statues.