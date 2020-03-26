Danger of importing dogs

Because of lax laws in the country of origin, some of the dogs will not have received necessary vaccinations and may harbor undetected illnesses such as rabies or dangers such as antibiotic-resistant MSRA, the bacteria-born disease Brucellosis or foreign parasites. Health certificates accompanying imported dogs from these regions are commonly invalid or forged.

U.S. rescues place these dogs into foster homes, onto adoption websites or include them in adoption events at local pet stores within days of their arrival. Numerous people may have contact with the dog before any symptoms appear.

As border officials and experts in animal disease have documented, the dangers are anything but theoretical.

In early 2019, for example, one of 26 so-called rescue dogs imported from Egypt to a rescue organization in Topeka, Kansas, had rabies. All the dog’s companions had already been placed in foster care or adopted before the illness emerged. U.S. officials suspect that the Egyptian vaccination certificates were forged. By last May the concern was so great that the CDC announced a temporary ban on dogs from that Egypt, “citing multiple instances of dogs that contracted rabies in Egypt being brought to the U.S. in recent years.”