COVID STORIES: Orangeburg area people write about the impact

I had all this worry inside not knowing how could it affect people’s health. My husband has COPD and asthma, so there was that worry on top of me worrying about my kids’ schooling and how this could affect them and is it safe to go out anywhere or how do I not get the virus.

When you don't know much about something, it makes you freak out and overthink everything and worry immensely. I had to make sure the kids did their schooling, which had me going to the schools to get their stuff. So I had to make sure they got Chromebooks for my older ones and for my younger ones get their worksheets, and I had to turn the packets in weekly and pick up new work.

It was definitely a lot to take on at once, but I had to do it and do grocery shopping and pick up medications as well and not knowing if I somehow contracted the virus every time I went somewhere – it can take a toll on your mind and sanity.

This virus also had my husband nervous because of his lungs so he would have me buy Lysol spray and Lysol everyone and everything that came in our house just to be safe. The next thing you know, there was a shortage on Lysol and toilet paper, which made panic worse, as well as certain places shut down.