Corruption goes from top down

National Intelligence Director Richard Grenell released transcripts to the public from the House Intelligence Committee investigation into charges that candidate and President Donald Trump colluded with Russia before and after the 2016 election. Not only do the transcripts show no collusion by Trump or anyone in his campaign or in his administration, but interviews with high-ranking members of the Obama administration indicate President Barack Obama himself was involved with undermining Trump’s campaign and administration.

How serious are these new revelations? Well, let’s just say the documents are spreading a little sunshine in some very dark places. Coincidently Obama talked with about 3,000 former aides in a phone call last week after the release, not to talk about the damage those documents might do, but about the DOJ dropping their prosecution of Michael Flynn.

Flynn had served under Obama as his director of the Defense Intelligence Agency until he was forced to retire in April 2014, after Flynn opposed Obama’s deal with Iran. That explains a lot about Obama’s DOJ and Intelligence leaders’ pursuing prosecution of Flynn in 2016.