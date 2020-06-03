Coronavirus vaccination hopes, prayers

• 3 in 10 who don't want a vaccine don't fear getting seriously ill from the coronavirus.

The findings even before a vaccination is available for the coronavirus are consistent with what happens at present with people taking action against other diseases.

Vaccines are available for the flu, which kills from 20,000 to 60,000 people annually in the United States. But the Centers for Disease Control estimates that fewer than half of Americans get the flu shot.

Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best protection against these diseases. Some people are not able to be vaccinated because of weak immune systems due to cancer or other health conditions or are too young to be fully vaccinated. These people count on their community to be fully vaccinated to help protect them from diseases.

Vaccinations, particularly against diseases such as polio and diphtheria, are great success stories in public health during the 20th century. But success does not mean the diseases that vaccines help prevent are no longer a threat.