Coronavirus vaccination hopes, prayers

Amid the global push to find a vaccine for the coronavirus, here’s some news all should find shocking but not surprising.
Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The poll, released this past Wednesday, found 31% simply weren’t sure if they’d get vaccinated. Another 1 in 5 said they’d refuse.
Other findings:
• Among Americans who say they wouldn’t get vaccinated, 7 in 10 worry about safety.
• Among those who want a vaccine, their family and the community are the top reasons.
• About 7 in 10 of those who would get vaccinated say life won't go back to normal without a vaccine.
• 67% of people 60 and older say they’d get vaccinated, compared with 40% who are younger.
• Though death counts suggest black and Hispanic Americans are more vulnerable to COVID-19, just 25% of African Americans and 37% of Hispanics would get a vaccine compared to 56% of whites.
• Among people who don't want a vaccine, about 4 in 10 say they're concerned about catching COVID-19 from the shot.
• 3 in 10 who don't want a vaccine don't fear getting seriously ill from the coronavirus.
The findings even before a vaccination is available for the coronavirus are consistent with what happens at present with people taking action against other diseases.
Vaccines are available for the flu, which kills from 20,000 to 60,000 people annually in the United States. But the Centers for Disease Control estimates that fewer than half of Americans get the flu shot.
Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best protection against these diseases. Some people are not able to be vaccinated because of weak immune systems due to cancer or other health conditions or are too young to be fully vaccinated. These people count on their community to be fully vaccinated to help protect them from diseases.
Vaccinations, particularly against diseases such as polio and diphtheria, are great success stories in public health during the 20th century. But success does not mean the diseases that vaccines help prevent are no longer a threat.
While influenza annually accounts for the largest number of disease outbreak investigations by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the agency also continues to see cases of whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, hepatitis A and B and other vaccine-preventable diseases, and these will increase unless more people are vaccinated.
Perhaps sentiment about the coronavirus vaccine will change as the threat of COVID-19 lingers or even worsens. In the meantime, all can hope and pray an effective vaccination is found and soon. And protect yourself against dangerous diseases such as flu, measles and pneumonia. It makes no sense not to be vaccinated.
