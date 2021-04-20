COMMENTARY: Your solutions for America?

How do we solve the mass shootings? Do we take away all the guns? Or, do we require that every American carry a gun and be prepared to shoot back? Do we eliminate the assault rifles? Or do we have more security guards at malls, grocery stores and work places carry assault rifles?

We have a crisis in America with gun violence and mass shootings. What will Joe Biden and Congress do about this problem? Will they even attempt a solution? Mr. President and members of Congress, we need a solution.

How do we solve the ongoing COVID-19 crisis? Many have resumed life as though the problem is solved but in too many states people are still dying from the virus. A great effort has been made to solve this world pandemic.

The creation of vaccines that seem to be working and an all-out effort to protect people with masks and distancing have made for an unforgettable year. But what do we do now? It’s not over. The virus and different strains of the virus are still very alive.

Common sense is critical. The world must go on. The government cannot spend the next year printing stimulus money and paying people to stay home with nice unemployment checks. This mess is not over and we need a good game plan from our president and Congress.