COMMENTARY: You'll pay for 'infrastructure'

If you are making less than $40,000 a year, then you probably don’t care that single people making over $523,601 pay 37% of their income in federal taxes. Married people filing jointly making over $628,301 also pay 37%. These people make it and can afford to pay it, we often say. What affects someone else doesn’t bother us that much when it comes to income and taxes.

Let’s say you are making $35,000 this year but next year you have an opportunity to make $45,000. Suddenly your federal tax rate increases from 12% to 22%. This is a big jump. You have the opportunity to make more but more of what you make goes to taxes. You start calculating the hours and time worked vs. how much more you have to pay in taxes and you start wondering if it’s worth what it will take to earn the extra income.

If a great job comes your way to earn $209,426 then you start calculating maybe it would be better to figure out how to make $208,000 and stay in the 32% tax bracket. Most likely if you are making $209,426 dollars a year you are probably working very hard for it and turning over $70,000 plus a year to the government doesn’t feel very good.