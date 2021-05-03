COMMENTARY: You have medical rights

You don’t have to stay in the nursing home if you don’t want to. If you can manage to get out and have a place to go then it’s your life. Even if you want to spend your remaining days crawling in the floor to the kitchen or the bathroom then it’s your God-given right to live out your days in such a way.

Too often people feel as if they do not have choices. Some nurse or social worker says, “Oh, you can’t leave here.” Really? If you are mentally and physically able then you can show them by getting up, putting on your clothes, if you are able, and walking or crawling out the door.

A few years back, an acquaintance went to the emergency room. After 30 minutes of feeling like she was being treated very poorly, she got up and left. An attending nurse called for her to stop saying, “Wait, you can’t leave!” The acquaintance said, “Watch me.” The nurse responded, “You have to see the doctor!” The acquaintance said “No, I don’t.” To which the nurse responded, “You can’t leave without signing this paper!” The acquaintance responded, “I’m not signing anything,” as she walked out the door.