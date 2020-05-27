COMMENTARY: Year of wonders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“In 1665, the University of Cambridge temporarily closed due to the bubonic plague. Isaac Newton had to work from home, and he used this time to develop calculus and the theory of gravity.” I’m sure your move to online instruction and remote learning has been just as productive.

Martin Kleppmann tweeted this out on March 9, 2020. After a little Googling, I found the actual quote from Newton about what historians call “annus mirabilis” or his “year of wonders.” The budding 23-year-old scientist did indeed use this time outside of the classroom to discover many groundbreaking theories that went on to revolutionize science.

Over the last few months, we’ve heard the words “unprecedented,” “uncertain” and “troubling” used more than we care to recall. I don’t know about you but if I get one more email from (insert favorite retailer here) about us all being in this together ... but seriously if I get one more email … period.

I tell you the Newton story to remind you that there’s really “nothing new under the sun.” From the bubonic plague to the Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918, time and again society has been forced to deal with inexplicable loss of life at alarming rates, widespread personal and financial turmoil, fear of the unknown and attempts to escape the effects of an invisible but deadly scourge.