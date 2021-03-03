COMMENTARY: Wrong to ban Trump

The question of a permanent ban is about whether Facebook’s “supreme court” should institute one, not whether Facebook has the legal right. I’ll stipulate the legal right and limit myself to what I believe would be a ban’s negative effects on society and on Facebook’s business.

The freedom to speak, hear and explore controversial ideas, even disturbing ones, is critical for a free society. The importance of this liberty extends beyond legal freedom of speech — which was the major concern over two centuries ago when only government could meaningfully stifle the exchange of ideas. Now, private organizations such as Facebook are powerful enough to control others’ speech at critical times, such as during a public controversy or an election. Facebook should recognize its outsize role and view itself not just as a supplier of advertising but as also providing a fabric for society where freedom should abound and do its work.