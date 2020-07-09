COMMENTARY: Woodrow Wilson flunks out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Princeton undergraduates, we didn’t call it the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. It was just “Woody Woo.” Beneath the jocular nickname, however, we had a deep — but unthinking — respect for our former president.

It couldn’t be any other way. Wilson’s name and legacy were omnipresent — the prestigious Wilson School, a residential college, academic awards, frequent appearances in campus lore and traditions. Even a gargoyle on one of the Collegiate Gothic buildings bears his image, or so the legend says.

Wilson was a visionary who transformed Princeton from a sleepy male finishing school into a distinguished academy. His innovative teaching methods, rigorous curriculum and dedication to turning “thoughtless boys” into “thinking men” set high standards for his own and future generations.

Wilson was as much a part of the fabric of campus life as Nassau Hall, where the Continental Congress once sat, or F. Scott Fitzgerald, who found his literary voice dreaming among the “spires and gargoyles” of Princeton then went on to write “The Great Gatsby.”

For Princeton to abandon Wilson was A Big Thing.