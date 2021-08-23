COMMENTARY: Women's 'champion' fails

What can we expect in the months ahead in this vacuum of U.S. leadership under Biden? The Taliban is planning to reimpose Islamic law, as they style it. During a Tuesday press conference, a Taliban spokesman reportedly pledged its new government would protect women’s rights “within the limits of Islam,” according to Sky News and other outlets.

In practice, for many Muslim countries, sharia law for women means forcing women to wear a veil in public, saying that a wife should always obey her husband, having no right to initiate divorce against her husband, and denying sons and daughters equal inheritance rights. The number of so-called “honor killings” in Afghanistan — at least hundreds annually now — will likely rise under Taliban rule. This is the murder of a woman or girl by male family members, due to the perpetrators’ belief that the victim has brought dishonor or shame upon the family reputation. Human Rights Watch reports a woman can be targeted by her family for refusing to enter into an arranged marriage, being the victim of a sexual assault, seeking a divorce — even from an abusive husband—or committing adultery.

Biden and the left’s silence on misogyny in the Muslim world is deafening. Conservatives who do so are often labeled as “Islamophobic.” But working against the oppression of women in Afghanistan is not Islamophobic — it’s pro-human rights.