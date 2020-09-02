COMMENTARY: Women voters and diversity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We celebrated in August the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote, and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris has the chance to change the modern women’s movement for good by promoting the idea that women should be celebrated for their diversity — not just demographic diversity, but diversity of thought.

During Hillary Clinton’s post-election book tour, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee partly blamed women for her loss by recounting a conversation she had with Sheryl Sandberg about how women “will be under tremendous pressure from fathers and husbands and boyfriends and male employers not to vote for ‘the girl.’”

This wasn’t just a one-time comment. She also said that white women face an “ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

Hollywood shared this message as well. Barbra Streisand said, “A lot of women vote the way their husbands vote; they don’t believe enough in their own thoughts.”

Michelle Obama, the former first lady, echoed this sentiment that women couldn’t make an informed decision to vote against Clinton when she said, “Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice.”