COMMENTARY: Women, minorities will say no

Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and South Asian-American named to a presidential ticket. We can recognize and applaud this historic candidacy. But making history alone will not boost enthusiasm for a lackluster Democratic ticket, especially among Blacks. We cannot gloss over the damage that her policy proposals would do to the advancement of minorities and women in America.

Joe Biden followed through on his promise to name a woman to the Democratic ticket and caved to pressure that she be black. The Democratic Party’s hyperfocus on race and gender reeks of tokenism, and minorities and women are not ignorant of this. Even worse, it undermines their accomplishments.

Harris is an accomplished woman and a modern example of the American Dream. The daughter of immigrant parents, she was raised by a single mother but beat many odds. She names several firsts in her career including the first Black and female attorney general of California. She proves that ambition and hard work can help anyone achieve his or her dreams and break down barriers along the way.

However, opportunities for women and minorities to achieve their American Dreams would all but disappear if her policy solutions were enacted nationally.