COMMENTARY: Woke folks cancel culture

By now you have likely heard more than you ever wanted to hear about being “woke.” What does being woke mean? Woke people are “alert to injustice in society, especially racism.” Woke folks are also cool and smarter than everybody else!

You’ve probably also heard a lot about “cancel culture.” Essentially, cancel culture is shaming people or even businesses for doing, saying, or supporting something that is wrong or bad. Shaming usually occurs via social media, though traditional media outlets often follow suit with stories that support whatever shaming is popular on social media.

One of the most recent examples of woke folks invoking cancel culture involves Georgia’s new voter reform act. You may remember that many states changed voting procedures during 2020 elections, blaming the pandemic for forcing the changes. At the very least, those last minute changes raised questions of voter fraud in a number of states. Georgia was one of those states.

The Republican-dominated legislature in Georgia voted to make some changes in the state’s election law. You must understand, Republicans are neither woke nor cool, and they are not generally inclined to cancel anyone’s culture through shaming.