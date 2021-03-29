COMMENTARY: Winning war on cancer

This would represent a profound leap in our cancer detection capabilities. Today, screenings are available for only five types of cancer – breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, and prostate. As valuable as these tests are, they aren’t sufficient to win the war against cancer that we launched in the early 1970s. Today, in fact, over seven of 10 cancer deaths result from types of the disease for which we currently don’t have screening exams.

This advancement in health care technology can be an important part of our solution to the disease. Even in rural and underserved areas, blood-based tests are able to be performed in most care settings. We’re losing too many of our citizens whose cancers are diagnosed after they have already spread to other parts of the body. A multi-cancer early detection blood test can empower doctors to detect and treat cancer with more lives saved.

As the companies developing this advance work with the Food and Drug Administration to make it widely available, it’s critical for policymakers and regulators to help ensure that people and their physicians have access to this innovation.