COMMENTARY: Winner-Take-All problem

Because New York is widely viewed as “safe” for the Democratic candidate, Republican presidential candidates don’t generally visit the state to campaign (though they do come to fundraise), and Democrats likewise don’t invest much in states that are thought to be likely wins for the Republican.

Another complaint is that it is somehow unfair that the losing candidate’s voters get no representation from under Winner Take All — Joe Biden will receive about 41% of the vote in Missouri this year, but all 10 of the electors representing the state will be pledged to support Trump.

There’s no requirement that states use Winner-Take-All rules. Only a handful of states did so originally, though by 1828 it had been adopted by nearly every state. States looking for more attention from presidential campaigns can easily adopt an alternative to Winner-Take-All that still respects the will of their voters.

For example, states could follow the practice of Maine and Nebraska, which award one elector to the winner of each congressional district and the two remaining electors to the statewide winner.