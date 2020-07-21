COMMENTARY: Win/win/win for country

• The court then recited the history of the Electoral College. From the first contested presidential election in this country, the court pointed out, electors committed to a candidate, and then voted for that candidate. Some conservatives have said that the Electoral College was supposed to be a deliberative body. Neither Thomas Jefferson nor John Adams thought that when they ran for president in 1796. In fact, they, and the states they were from, used the Article II, Section 1 power, to maximize their state’s interest in the outcome of the presidential election.

• The court then described the winner-take-all laws in the various states, and said the states had the right to require electors to follow those laws. It did NOT say that those were the only laws that states could enact. They simply said the states could ensure compliance with whatever laws they had.

• This is exactly what the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact does. We all know that the state-based winner-take-all laws make only about 12 “battleground” states relevant to the outcome of the election. That means 38 states have no meaningful input into who becomes president.