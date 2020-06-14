COMMENTARY: Will the American experiment survive?

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” -- Ronald Reagan
With the consequences of lengthy “stay at home” orders and shut-downs associated with COVID-19, Americans have experienced infringements on liberty unique in American history. For the first time, the majority of Americans have been under de facto house arrest for months while their businesses went dormant.
Then came the horrendous video of the George Floyd killing while under arrest. Then came violent rioting (intertwined within majority peaceful protesting) further destroying small businesses and bringing violence/curfews. Lastly has come the demands by some for Americans to actively speak out supporting protests (or support financially or some other active support). These demands, associated with various threats, strike at the heart of American liberty in a unique way.
First, it’s important to note that after the Floyd killing, Americans across political parties spoke out against what happened and demanded justice. They understood when protests began during the days after the killing. The divide came when rioters and groups with radical political agendas infiltrated the protests to commit mayhem in Minnesota; burning down a police precinct among many acts of violence and destruction.
Sixty Secret Service agents were seriously injured defending the White House and many cities went up in such violence. This rioting caused a split as many were shocked at the violence.
Then came the battle cry of “silence is violence” to demand active support of the protests by all Americans. With this demand came the threat of stigmatizing (or worse) those who were considered “silent.” This went so far as the New York Times online opining that protesters should threaten friends and family with ostracism if they refused to actively support that cause. NPR posted an op-ed telling readers they should “de colonize” their libraries, getting rid of Western classics for progressive books.
The founding fathers were primarily motivated by Christian ideals and by the ideas of philosopher John Locke. The substantial majority of the preamble to the Declaration of Independence was virtually a paraphrase from the writings of John Locke. In particular, John Locke wrote about the source of all liberty: “The mind, having ... a power to suspend the execution and satisfaction of ... its desires ... is at liberty to consider the objects of them, examine them on all sides, and weigh them with others. In this lies the Liberty man has.”
Alexander Hamilton wrote of John Locke’s law of nature in reference to liberty: “In a state of nature, no man had any moral power to deprive another of life, limbs, property or liberty; nor the least authority to command or exact obedience from him."
The Declaration of Independence appeals to Locke’s “Laws of Nature" and of "Nature’s God” in describing the self-evident truth that man’s inalienable rights, his liberty, come from his creator.
Attempting to force another American, particularly through coercive threats, to actively support any cause goes directly against the founders' cherished concept of American liberty. The founders, following John Locke, stressed the importance of the active use of reason in individual men discovering truth.
They believed that God’s law of nature in regards to moral law could be discovered through reason, but that could only come through free inquiry. Particularly the ability to question everything. This aspect of liberty, freedom of thought to make free will decisions, is at the base of all liberty and what it means to be an American.
As Americans, we don’t need to agree on everything. We have the freedom to disagree and protest. What we must do is respect the liberty of each other in the agreement that “all men are created equal." Equal in law and equal in opportunity and sovereign over our own thoughts. That God is our creator who gifted inalienable rights that no man can remove. Whether a bad cop abusing his power, or attempts to force a citizen to kneel and apologize and burn his books.
We are better than that, and must again become one nation under God. A nation that cherishes and respects the liberty of all.
God Bless America!
Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”
