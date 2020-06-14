COMMENTARY: Will the American experiment survive?

The Declaration of Independence appeals to Locke’s “Laws of Nature" and of "Nature’s God” in describing the self-evident truth that man’s inalienable rights, his liberty, come from his creator.

Attempting to force another American, particularly through coercive threats, to actively support any cause goes directly against the founders' cherished concept of American liberty. The founders, following John Locke, stressed the importance of the active use of reason in individual men discovering truth.

They believed that God’s law of nature in regards to moral law could be discovered through reason, but that could only come through free inquiry. Particularly the ability to question everything. This aspect of liberty, freedom of thought to make free will decisions, is at the base of all liberty and what it means to be an American.

As Americans, we don’t need to agree on everything. We have the freedom to disagree and protest. What we must do is respect the liberty of each other in the agreement that “all men are created equal." Equal in law and equal in opportunity and sovereign over our own thoughts. That God is our creator who gifted inalienable rights that no man can remove. Whether a bad cop abusing his power, or attempts to force a citizen to kneel and apologize and burn his books.