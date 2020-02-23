COMMENTARY: Will impeachment play in Nov.?

After his "full, complete and absolute total acquittal," Trump will not let voters forget what Democrats did. On the campaign trail in coming months, he will take care to place the Democratic impeachment in the context of his administration's accomplishments, economic and otherwise.

By the way, Trump drew a capacity crowd in New Hampshire, dwarfing any crowd drawn by Democrats in their hotly contested primary. He did the same thing in Iowa just before the caucuses, speaking to a packed house of more than 7,000 in Des Moines.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Iowa, Trump also put impeachment in the context of his administration's goals: He is doing the country's work, while Democrats are consumed with partisan rage.

"We're having probably the best years that we've ever had in the history of our country -- and I just got impeached!" Trump said. "Can you believe these people? I got impeached!"

The president's base is particularly receptive to that message, because they believe strongly that Trump has been the target of unfair treatment in Washington. But look for the president to deliver the same message to all audiences in the campaign: I'm working hard creating jobs, raising wages, keeping us safe, and all Democrats could come up with was impeachment.