COMMENTARY: Will black men deliver the votes for a Trump victory?

“Right now it doesn’t look too good for Trump because the ‘Blue Wall’ states [Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania] look decidedly blue.” But, he says, if there are hidden Trump voters out there, they are likely among two groups: Voters who say they’re economically better off today than four years ago and Black men.

“We’re noticing in our polling a little bit of a spike among African-American males, many of whom are not college educated,” Paleologos said. Trump’s strongest demographic is men without college degrees, many of whom work in blue-collar jobs.

“Many of these African-American men didn’t even participate in 2016 because Hillary Clinton was an awful continuance, they felt, to Barack Obama. Now some polls have African-American men voting for Donald Trump as high as 15 to 18 percent.”

And on Thursday, rapper Lil’ Wayne tweeted a photo with Trump and a message of support.

“Just had a great meeting with President Trump. What he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Democrats like veteran political strategist Bob Shrum dismiss the notion of a Trump surge among Black voters as political desperation.