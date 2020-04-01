COMMENTARY: Why should we trust China?

Every day the media reports the number of coronavirus cases across America and around the world. I keep an eye on Oregon, where I live, and Montana, where I grew up. Each day I am dismayed to see that my hometown of Bozeman has extended its large lead on every other city and town in the state. I guess it’s the price of prosperity, and having the busiest airport in the state.

The media also report more than daily on the number of cases around the world. It was reported over the weekend that the United States is now the world leader in number of virus cases. More than Italy. More than Spain. More even than China.

Although I’m confident that there are many more cases than are being reported and the death rate is far lower than known cases would suggest, I’m willing to assume the relative numbers by country are roughly accurate. Except for China. It baffles me that the American media routinely report numbers from China as if they are as reliable as numbers for the United States, Italy, Spain, you name it.