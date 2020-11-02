COMMENTARY: Why my grandfather would have hated Trump

I believe my grandfather would have hated Donald Trump. He is everything Harry Truman despised and none of the things he was.

Grandpa’s first responsibility was to the American people. He often said that corporations and other special interests have thousands of lobbyists to represent their interests in Congress.

The American people have only one lobbyist: the president of the United States.

He made decisions in the interest of those people, all of them. Years ago, former Truman aide George Elsey told me that whenever he brought Grandpa a problem, he also brought various solutions, as well as their consequences. If you do A), you’ll make the Northern Democrats happy and if you do B), you’ll be a favorite in the South, and so on.

“Which one solves the problem for the most people?” Grandpa would ask. “Well, that’s this one,” George would say. “But nobody’s going to like you for that.”

It was the solution Grandpa invariably chose.

He kept smart people around him and listened to them, even if he didn’t like what they had to say. When he asked Franklin Roosevelt’s chief of staff, Admiral William D. Leahy, to stay on, Leahy warned my grandfather that he had a reputation for being outspoken and blunt.