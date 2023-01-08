 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMENTARY: Why Congress matters in 2023

2022 was certainly an intense year for politics. The Supreme Court changed abortion laws. The midterm election saw Republicans take back the House and Democrats keep the Senate. Not to mention, bills involving gun safety, climate change, prescription drugs and computer chips all passed through Congress.So what will 2023 bring? POLITICAL PREDICTIONSRemember, American politics will look a lot different in 2023. There is more uncertainty, more gridlock, and likely a whole lot of 2024 announcements.Uncertainty begins with who will be the Speaker of the House. While California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy is favored for the job, he still needs to lock down 218 votes on the floor of the House.Because a number of Republicans in the House have said they won't vote for him, it's unclear if he will be able to secure the position.Another political prediction involving Congress is the likelihood that fewer major bills will pass. That's because Republicans will control the House by then.Democrats will keep control of the Senate.Leaders may be able to pass their own priorities in their own chambers, but once a bill reaches the other, it may not even get a vote.If there is any one political issue that is poised to face more scrutiny from Congress next year, it's the border. Republicans are vowing to make it the first bill they pass in the House. Democrats want a deal to provide legal protections for immigrants already here.SEE MORE: New Year Expected To Bring More Changes To State Voting Laws2024 CAMPAIGNSA big decision from President Joe Biden will happen in 2023 involving 2024. While the president has repeatedly said he plans on running for reelection, he has yet to make it official.If you ask political observers, the only reason he would even contemplate not running is his age. On inauguration day in 2025, Biden would be 82 if he runs and wins. He would be 86 at the end of a hypothetical second term.Another 2024 debate will unfold in 2023 as well: Who will challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination?The former president has already launched his 2024 campaign, but it doesn't appear his announcement will clear the field.Big decisions are expected from Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.SUPREME COURT INFLUENCESeveral high-profile opinions will be issued in 2023 from the Supreme Court, continuing their influence on American life.Justices will decide how much race should play in college admissions, and they'll determine the future of Biden's student loan program.Oral arguments, in that case, are slated for the end of February.

It’s a fair bet that the 118th Congress will have drama. With the GOP taking control of the House, a tightly divided Senate and a presidential election less than two years away, sending political signals — as much to the party faithful as to Americans in general — will become a big part of the agenda on Capitol Hill.

It's also a fair bet that as you watch events unfold — starting with maneuvering over an omnibus government spending bill and undoubtedly continuing later in the year with a battle over raising the debt ceiling, not to mention competing House and Senate committee investigations — you’ll find yourself wondering what use Congress serves. So before the fights get going, it’s worth putting it all in perspective.

For one thing, remember that most members of the new Congress just came out of an unexpectedly productive session with many impressive accomplishments, some of which the Democrats passed entirely on their own, but some of which resulted from both parties coming together — on everything from averting a freight rail strike to investing in cutting-edge technologies and innovations to strengthen US economic and military capacity. Congress is no stranger to pitched political battles. But it can also get things done when the circumstances are right.

People are also reading…

Still, let’s step even further back. I believe wholeheartedly that the great mission of Congress is not to pass a budget or to enact legislation, as important as those things might be. Instead, its purpose is to help maintain freedom in this country. We tend to think of American freedoms as those enshrined in the Bill of Rights: freedom of speech, of the press, of religion, and so on. But there’s another, equally important test: whether or not you have a legislature that is independent of the executive branch and able, however imperfectly, to reflect the will of the people.

If you think about how our government is structured, Congress is the branch closest to the ground. It’s the entry point for ordinary Americans to try to affect policy. It is accessible in ways that the executive branch — which often requires skilled lobbyists to navigate — is not.

This may sound unlikely, but it’s true: Members of Congress spend a great deal of time trying to figure out what their constituents want. Most of them genuinely want Congress to reflect the views of the American people, or at least the slice of the population living in their districts or states, and while they might not always get there, the intent is clear. Congress gives Americans their voice in Washington, and without it, we do not have representative government.

For this reason, Congress is also where the conflicting views and priorities of a large, diverse, energetic country meet and often clash. That’s not a bug, it’s a feature of the system. It forces members to find enough common ground that they can get legislation through their own chamber, the other chamber, and then obtain a president’s signature. It requires negotiation and compromise, and when Congress is working well, yields legislation that can command broad support in the country at large.

Finally, part of Congress’s job is to monitor and oversee the executive branch. There is no question that this role can be used to pursue partisan ends, but it can also be used to ensure that agencies and officials are actually serving Americans as they should. It helps ordinary Americans peer into the workings of government.

As it happens, this is a very good time to get a sense of all this for yourself. Members of Congress are intently focused on what their goals and policy agenda should be, and many want to take the temperature of their constituents. Now is the right time to pass along your thoughts on where the country should be headed and what we need to do — or not do — to get there.

Lee Hamilton is a senior adviser for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government and a professor of practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.

