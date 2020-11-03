COMMENTARY: Why are we so polarized?

Which way are we headed, politically, and why are we so polarized?

My first political memory is from age 6 — Election Night 1960. (I was irritated at being sent to bed before the winner was known.) Twelve years later, at age 18, energized by the ongoing collapse of segregation in my home state of Virginia, I was elected chairman of my hometown’s Democratic Party and served throughout the raging Watergate saga.

The city’s Republican chairman was a family friend, and all the while, we enjoyed polite political discussions. We remain friends a half-century later.

Across-the-aisle camaraderie is almost unthinkable nowadays. Division seems to be the only thing uniting us. In the bizarre election year of 2020, I ponder why.

A common trope holds that over time, liberals (Democrats) moved sharply leftward while conservatives (Republicans) moved sharply rightward. That widening crevasse, the story goes, polarized us. I don’t buy it.

In a recent article —“Leftward Ho!”— my Mercatus Center colleague Chuck Blahous and I explained why not.