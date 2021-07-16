COMMENTARY: Why are racists so angry?

Trump voters, he says, are people who are angry about:

• Their inability to achieve "a standard of living as high as that of their parents."

• "The decline of the gender pay gap ... and other types of loss relative to women."

• Losing "employment and earnings to China and other countries."

Edsall acts as if these things are immutable laws of physics. Actually, they result from the deliberate policy choices of our ruling class to benefit some Americans to the detriment of others.

Specific policy decisions were made to import an endless stream of low-skilled workers. Employers got boatloads of cheap labor, while ordinary Americans saw their wages plummet.

Oh, and if we're pretending to care about "democratic norms," Americans have voted for less immigration over and over and over again. If anyone in the establishment gives a crap about "democratic norms," then why do they keep foisting more immigration on us?

Specific policy decisions were made to explicitly discriminate against white men in order to give jobs to women, simply because they were women.