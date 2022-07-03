COMMENTARY: Who is really calling?

It’s not that I don’t believe the caller ID on my home phone, but I really can’t depend on it. You see, many times it tells me one person is calling, and that’s not who it is at all. In fact, most of the time I don’t even answer, since I never know who will be there. I do give the caller a chance to leave a message on my answering machine. If it really is someone I know, I can call them back (if I want to.)

For instance, just recently I got a call from a local number, and though I did not truly recognize the name listed on the ID (Carthina M), I decided to see if the call might be for me. Immediately, a pesky computer voice named Amy began to tell me that somebody had sent them my name so they could provide a back brace for me. Well,

1. So far I don’t need a back brace, and ...

2. If I DID, I would let my doctor send me to a provider to properly fit me with one.

This is not the first time Amy has rudely called from a local number of someone I do know to try to get me to give her my name and address so she could mail that brace right away to prevent me from further discomfort.

To tell the truth, once she called me from my own phone number! I answered because I was curious enough to want to find out who was illegally using my phone line.

When she began with her little spiel, I interrupted her to tell her that indeed, she was NOT Amy, and she was using MY number. Her computer enables her only to speak, not to hear, so she never knew what other things I said to her, and that’s a good thing.

There are those who are prone to interrupt almost every meal to tell me that this is my last chance to get an auto warranty before the offer expires. There was one which informed that I needed this for a vehicle I never even owned. Nor did my husband. Where do these non-human people get their information? I recognize some numbers now and know not to answer them.

Jenny also used local phone numbers to worry us to pieces wanting to lower our credit card interest rates. Of course, she had no ability to listen either. All she wanted was for me to press a certain button. I used to report these to the phone company, but they said the scammers can change numbers faster than they can catch them.

Therefore, if the name of a person I know does not appear on the caller ID, I usually do not answer it. And sometimes I don’t answer the ones which give me a name, if it’s not someone I usually hear from.

Though REG MED CTR really spells nothing, I know who it is, and they do provide a good appointment reminder service. I want to be sure I have the right date and time on my calendar. And even then, they tell me I should come 15 minutes early to fill out forms that are necessary. I don’t do it.

I figure if they want me early, make the appointment 15 minutes early. Besides, I cannot remember when a doctor has had to wait on me because I arrived on time.

There is apparently a live man (or a computerized one with very synchronized prompts) who calls fairly regularly wanting me to support the police. I certainly DO support the police (unless they kneel down on someone’s neck). But I have no guarantee that any money I might contribute, to the address where he says I should send my check, would ever help law enforcement groups in this area. So, I choose not to send any.

I understand that apparently home phone lines don’t recognize who a cell phone is registered to, but even then, the caller ID lists them in at least six different categories:

1. Not provided

2. Name Unavailable

3. S. Carolina caller

4. Wireless caller

5. Cell phone, S.C.

6. Out of the area

I just copied all of those from my “Missed Calls” list.

Also in the last five days I have missed calls from Newberry, Aiken, Beaufort, Howard Vroom, Forwy Hageman, Bruce Cinatelli, plus Holcim Cement Co. There were a few times when I would answer the calls from Holcim, because I had a neighbor who worked there, and I thought he might have an emergency and need me to try to get in touch with his family. But it was always another of those recorded voices.

So, all of the above do not get an answer from us any longer, UNLESS I recognize the “Wireless Caller’s” NUMBER. And do you really think some of the names of those people who called me are truly their names? Read them again. They surely don’t live in this area. Also, how can a town make a phone call? But, I’ll never know, since I didn’t bother to answer, and they didn’t leave a message.

SO, if you are a company who is calling me and expecting money of any kind, you may as well scratch me off your list. Not going to happen. Even once when I answered an unknown number, an actual person said, “Grandma, I need your help.” I told him very quickly that none of my grandchildren call me that, and I hoped he would be able to find his real grandmother. And, I hung up. Even if he called me by the correct moniker, he’d better know a great deal about the person he is impersonating, because I have a lot of questions that only I know the right answer to.

The caller ID also once showed the number of a deceased man I had known. I called his daughter to ask if the phone in his house was still connected. She said it was ... that they had been busy with other things surrounding his death, and had not gotten around to disconnecting it, but that it would be done that day.

As far as calling my cellphone, if you are in my Contact List, your name comes up just as I have you listed. So, I know who you are. That reminds me of one of Charlie’s friends in Kentucky. When he first met Charlie quite a few years ago, he listed him as “Nice guy from SC.” Even now, there have been times when Charlie called Chris and Chris told him that his cellphone was on a table, and his wife let him know that “Nice guy from South Carolina” was calling.

I know I could get rid of my home phone, but it is listed with so many places as our contact number that I choose not to. However, rest assured, if you really are legitimately trying to call me, whether or not your name shows on the caller ID, you can leave a message explaining who you are, and I will (probably/possibly) return your call. It depends on what you say. Otherwise, my suggestion would be to find another way of peddling your goods. I’m tired of not knowing who is really calling.

Harriet L. Hutto of the Providence Community is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.

